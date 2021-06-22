Alexa
Younis Khan quits as Pakistan batting coach days before tour

By Associated Press
2021/06/22 15:37
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan has quit as the national team’s batting coach.

The Pakistan Cricket Board declined to comment on the reasons Khan quit just days before the national team is due to leave for England to play a limited-overs series.

Khan was appointed last November on a two-year contract until the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia in 2022.

“It is sad to lose an expert of the stature and experience of Younis Khan,” PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said in a statement Tuesday. “Following a series of discussions, we both have reluctantly but mutually and amicably agreed that it was time to move in different directions.”

The PCB official said that the cricket board looked forward to Khan “sharing his vast knowledge with the emerging cricketers.”

The Pakistan squad is set to leave Friday for three three one-day internationals and three T20s in England. Pakistan will later tour West Indies for five T20s and two test matches.

The PCB said the team will be without batting coach in England and a decision would be made on a replacement for the tour of the West Indies.

