Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan hopes to establish secure supply chains with US, EU, Japan

Taiwan values intellectual property rights: Economics minister

  181
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/22 16:15
Economics Minister Wang Mei-hua 

Economics Minister Wang Mei-hua  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the COVID-19 pandemic has made the world realize the importance of secure supply chains, Taiwan is determined to continue establishing them with the United States, the European Union, and Japan, Economics Minister Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said on Tuesday (June 22).

Taiwan values the protection of intellectual property, while the nation’s businesses manage international operations that can respond rapidly to changes, she added.

Speaking at an international video conference, the minister also emphasized how the government succeeded in preventing COVID outbreaks from damaging production levels at high-tech firms in Miaoli County, CNA reported. Rapid test stations at factories and separation of staff were effective measures to limit the risk of coronavirus infections, Wang said.

As Taiwan shares the values of democracy, rule of law, and free-market economics with the U.S., the EU, and Japan, they can work together as reliable partners, according to the minister. Naming semiconductors as an example, she said Taiwanese businesses imported manufacturing equipment from the U.S. to produce the computer chips and export them to the U.S. and other countries.

Cooperation with the U.S. includes domains like electric vehicles and batteries, while Japan has offered cooperation on 5G technology, and the EU has a positive record of collaborating with Taiwan on smart machinery and green energy, Wang said.
supply chains
MOEA
Wang Mei-hua
pandemic
semiconductors

RELATED ARTICLES

US donation of 2.5 million Moderna doses arrives in Taiwan
US donation of 2.5 million Moderna doses arrives in Taiwan
2021/06/20 17:46
TSMC board backs vaccine donation to Taiwan government
TSMC board backs vaccine donation to Taiwan government
2021/06/20 16:18
Taiwan considers inoculating supermarket cashiers against COVID
Taiwan considers inoculating supermarket cashiers against COVID
2021/06/19 20:40
11 Taiwanese social entrepreneurs awarded for helping others during COVID
11 Taiwanese social entrepreneurs awarded for helping others during COVID
2021/06/19 12:01
Brazil pandemic probe places current, ex-officials "under investigation"
Brazil pandemic probe places current, ex-officials "under investigation"
2021/06/19 08:52

Updated : 2021-06-22 17:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
Taiwan reports 11 deaths, 107 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 11 deaths, 107 local COVID cases
Taiwan dismisses link between 49 deaths and COVID vaccinations
Taiwan dismisses link between 49 deaths and COVID vaccinations
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
EU differentiates flags of Taiwan and China in travel restriction guidelines
EU differentiates flags of Taiwan and China in travel restriction guidelines
Taiwan mulls post-quarantine testing for international arrivals to keep Delta COVID variant out
Taiwan mulls post-quarantine testing for international arrivals to keep Delta COVID variant out