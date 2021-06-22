Taiwan hopes to establish secure supply chains with US, EU, Japan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the COVID-19 pandemic has made the world realize the importance of secure supply chains, Taiwan is determined to continue establishing them with the United States, the European Union, and Japan, Economics Minister Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said on Tuesday (June 22).

Taiwan values the protection of intellectual property, while the nation’s businesses manage international operations that can respond rapidly to changes, she added.

Speaking at an international video conference, the minister also emphasized how the government succeeded in preventing COVID outbreaks from damaging production levels at high-tech firms in Miaoli County, CNA reported. Rapid test stations at factories and separation of staff were effective measures to limit the risk of coronavirus infections, Wang said.

As Taiwan shares the values of democracy, rule of law, and free-market economics with the U.S., the EU, and Japan, they can work together as reliable partners, according to the minister. Naming semiconductors as an example, she said Taiwanese businesses imported manufacturing equipment from the U.S. to produce the computer chips and export them to the U.S. and other countries.

Cooperation with the U.S. includes domains like electric vehicles and batteries, while Japan has offered cooperation on 5G technology, and the EU has a positive record of collaborating with Taiwan on smart machinery and green energy, Wang said.