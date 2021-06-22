Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

The Latest: UEFA rejects Munich request for rainbow colors

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/06/22 16:23
England's Raheem Sterling reacts, during a training session at Hotspur Way Training Ground in London, Monday June 21, 2021. England will play Czech ...
FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, cars pass the illuminated 'Allianz Arena' soccer stadium in Munich, Germany. Hungary may play its fi...

England's Raheem Sterling reacts, during a training session at Hotspur Way Training Ground in London, Monday June 21, 2021. England will play Czech ...

FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, cars pass the illuminated 'Allianz Arena' soccer stadium in Munich, Germany. Hungary may play its fi...

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:

___

UEFA has declined the Munich city council’s application to have its stadium illuminated in rainbow colors for Germany’s final group game against Hungary at the European Championship.

The governing body says it understands the intention behind the proposal but it “must decline this request” because of its political context.

Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter’s application on behalf of the council made clear that it was to protest a law passed by Hungarian lawmakers last week that prohibits sharing with minors any content portraying homosexuality or sex reassignment. The law has been denounced as anti-LGBT discrimination by human rights groups.

UEFA says it believes “that discrimination can only be fought in close collaboration with others” and that it has proposed that Munich illuminates the stadium with the rainbow colors on June 28 for Christopher Street Day or between July 3-9 for the Christopher Street Day week in the city.

___

England and the Czech Republic both advanced to the round of 16 at the European Championship a day before their match.

Results in other groups allowed both to be guaranteed of at least one of the four best third-place spots.

The teams will meet at Wembley Stadium in London with no pressure for advancement but with first place in Group D on the line.

Scotland or Croatia can join them in the round of 16 with a victory. They both have one point from their opening two matches and will play each other at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-06-22 17:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
Taiwan reports 11 deaths, 107 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 11 deaths, 107 local COVID cases
Taiwan dismisses link between 49 deaths and COVID vaccinations
Taiwan dismisses link between 49 deaths and COVID vaccinations
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
EU differentiates flags of Taiwan and China in travel restriction guidelines
EU differentiates flags of Taiwan and China in travel restriction guidelines
Taiwan mulls post-quarantine testing for international arrivals to keep Delta COVID variant out
Taiwan mulls post-quarantine testing for international arrivals to keep Delta COVID variant out