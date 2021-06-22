Mountain villa in Taiwan’s Yilan fully booked for weekends and holidays in July and August

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Loudong Forest District Office said on Tuesday (June 22) that the Taipingshan National Forest Recreation Area’s reservation system has shown that Taipingshan Villa has been fully booked for weekends and holidays during the summer vacation, though there is still some availability during the week, CNA reported.

Recreation area management center manager Huang Hsin-wei (黃信偉) told CNA that the villa, which has 65 rooms, is a lodging option for visitors seeking to avoid the heat during summer vacation. While the reservation system accepts bookings two months in advance, the villa’s availability has always filled up immediately during past summer vacations, according to Huang.

Due to the pandemic, online reservations for the villa are only available after June 28, the manager said, adding that reservations for weekdays in July and August are booked about 50 and 70 percent, respectively. Reservations for weekends and holidays in these two months were already full, he added.

If the Level 3 pandemic alert continues after June 28, the villa will refund deposits to those who made the reservations, Huang said. He emphasized that when the forest recreation area will reopen depends on decisions made by the Central Epidemic Command Center and the Forestry Bureau.



(Taipingshan National Forest Recreation Area photo)