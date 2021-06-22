Taiwan military aircraft maker ensnared in vaccination controversy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwan-based aircraft manufacturer whose clientele includes the Ministry of National Defense (MND) has been embroiled in a COVID-19 vaccination controversy over its workers’ privileged status.

Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC, 漢翔) has been criticized for jumping the queue on the country’s priority list for nationwide inoculation. The company immunized its 1,000 employees last week, reported UDN.

AIDC develops and manufactures military and civil aviation-related products, as well as provides relevant services to meet domestic and overseas demand. While military-related personnel is listed as the seventh in the priority order, the group is not eligible for vaccination yet.

Denying the claim that the firm has jumped the queue, AIDC President Ma Wan-june (馬萬鈞) said the company is involved in national defense projects vital to air defenses. This makes it justifiable for the workers to be prioritized in getting inoculated.

When asked about the reason for forbidding workers from disclosing the vaccination information, Ma said it had to do with the confidentiality of its partnership with the national defense ministry, UDN quoted him as saying.

AIDC is responsible for the manufacture of indigenous warplanes and the upgrade of F-16 fighter jets. The firm is in charge of an F-16 maintenance and repair center in Taiwan that was inaugurated in August last year, the first of its kind in the Asia Pacific.