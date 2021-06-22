Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

US pledges support for Taiwan after forced withdrawal of diplomats from Hong Kong

US State Department says Washington will stand by Taiwan in face of Chinese intimidation

  500
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/22 15:57
U.S. State Department Spokesperson Ned Price

U.S. State Department Spokesperson Ned Price (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price reiterated Washington’s support for Taiwan after Taiwanese diplomats were forced to leave Hong Kong for their refusal to sign a document affirming Beijing’s "one China” principle.

Price stated that the Biden administration is committed to expanding ties with Taiwan as it is a leading democracy and a critical economic and security partner, according to a Department of State press release. The department’s new contact guidelines for exchanges with Taiwan have already been implemented and provide clarity in terms of how to implement our “one China” policy, he added.

The spokesperson said that Beijing continues to intimidate the Taiwanese and that “the U.S. will stand by Taiwan in the face of such intimidations, just as we will stand with the people of Hong Kong in the face of Beijing’s efforts to stifle freedom of expression and to stifle dissent in Hong Kong.”

Seven Taiwanese diplomats on Sunday (June 20) returned home a month after Hong Kong closed the Taiwan Economic and Cultural Office.
U.S. Department of State
Taiwan
Hong Kong
China
Ned Price

RELATED ARTICLES

Fullon Hotel Taipei, Central to close in September
Fullon Hotel Taipei, Central to close in September
2021/06/21 20:10
Asus pledges US$1.79 million in electronics for Taiwan COVID relief
Asus pledges US$1.79 million in electronics for Taiwan COVID relief
2021/06/21 11:41
Chinese military turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/06/21 09:55
People over 65, pregnant next in line for vaccinations in Taiwan
People over 65, pregnant next in line for vaccinations in Taiwan
2021/06/21 09:32
EU differentiates flags of Taiwan and China in travel restriction guidelines
EU differentiates flags of Taiwan and China in travel restriction guidelines
2021/06/20 20:11

Updated : 2021-06-22 17:20 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
Taiwan reports 11 deaths, 107 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 11 deaths, 107 local COVID cases
Taiwan dismisses link between 49 deaths and COVID vaccinations
Taiwan dismisses link between 49 deaths and COVID vaccinations
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
EU differentiates flags of Taiwan and China in travel restriction guidelines
EU differentiates flags of Taiwan and China in travel restriction guidelines
Taiwan mulls post-quarantine testing for international arrivals to keep Delta COVID variant out
Taiwan mulls post-quarantine testing for international arrivals to keep Delta COVID variant out