US pledges support for Taiwan after forced withdrawal of diplomats from Hong Kong

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price reiterated Washington’s support for Taiwan after Taiwanese diplomats were forced to leave Hong Kong for their refusal to sign a document affirming Beijing’s "one China” principle.

Price stated that the Biden administration is committed to expanding ties with Taiwan as it is a leading democracy and a critical economic and security partner, according to a Department of State press release. The department’s new contact guidelines for exchanges with Taiwan have already been implemented and provide clarity in terms of how to implement our “one China” policy, he added.

The spokesperson said that Beijing continues to intimidate the Taiwanese and that “the U.S. will stand by Taiwan in the face of such intimidations, just as we will stand with the people of Hong Kong in the face of Beijing’s efforts to stifle freedom of expression and to stifle dissent in Hong Kong.”

Seven Taiwanese diplomats on Sunday (June 20) returned home a month after Hong Kong closed the Taiwan Economic and Cultural Office.