Taiwan reports 78 local COVID cases, 6 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (June 22) reported 78 new local COVID-19 cases, marking the second consecutive day the country has recorded less than 100 cases in one day since the start of Level 3 restrictions.

At a press briefing on Tuesday, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 79 new coronavirus cases, including 78 local infections and one imported case. He also announced six deaths, bringing the country's death toll to 575.

Local cases

The latest local cases include 35 men and 43 women between the ages of five and 90, with the dates of symptom onset and testing ranging from June 14-21. Of these cases, 43 were in New Taipei City, 25 in Taipei City, three in Nantou City, two in Keelung City, and one case each in Miaoli County, Changhua County, Taoyuan City, Taichung City, and Hsinchu County.

Epidemiological investigations determined that of the 10 cases outside Taipei and New Taipei City, eight were from known sources and two were from unknown sources. Related investigations are ongoing.

COVID deaths

Chen said the six coronavirus-related deaths reported Tuesday include three men and three women between the ages of 50 and 80. The dates of symptom onset and testing ranged from May 19 to June 19.

The dates of diagnosis ranged between May 28 and June 21, while the dates of death ranged from June 17-21.

Quarantine numbers

Chen pointed out that among the 12,806 cases announced between May 11 and June 20, 8,087 have been released from quarantine. This means the ratio of those released from quarantine has reached 63.2 percent of confirmed cases.

Imported cases

According to Chen, the day's sole imported infection, case No. 14,257, is a Taiwanese man who had been working in Indonesia for a long period of time and returned to Taiwan on June 20. While staying in a quarantine hotel, he sought medical attention for a sore throat on June 21, and was diagnosed with COVID-19 on June 22.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 1,107,543 COVID-19 tests, with 1,091,972 coming back negative. Out of the 14,157 confirmed cases, 1,166 were imported, 12,938 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

A total of 100 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 575 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 568 local deaths, 291 were in New Taipei City, 223 in Taipei City, 18 in Keelung City, 15 in Taoyuan City, nine in Changhua County, four in Taichung City, two each in Yilan County and Hsinchu County, and one each in Taitung County, Yulin County, Kaohsiung City, and Hualien County. The seven other deaths were imported cases.