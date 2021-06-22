Alexa
Taipei City draws up list of homeless for COVID vaccinations

City estimates 700 people are eligible

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/22 15:07
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei City is drawing up a list of an estimated 700 homeless people to prepare for their inoculation against COVID-19, reports said Tuesday (June 22).

Because both the number of homeless people and their whereabouts were difficult to pin down, the capital’s Department of Social Welfare was working with social action groups to try and locate them, CNA reported.

Since the start of the pandemic, numerous new faces have appeared near Taipei Railway Station and in the Wanhua District’s Bangka Park, officials said. As a result, the city was cooperating with social groups to draw up a name list of homeless people qualifying for the COVID shots.

An estimated 100 homeless people living at shelters could receive the vaccines first, though the others would be harder to monitor, officials said. The social services feared that if any serious side effects appeared after the first round of jabs, the homeless would be unable to receive timely assistance.

Speaking at the Taipei City Council on Monday (June 21), Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said that even though the number of homeless people was relatively low, it would still be too difficult to monitor their whereabouts, so it would be better to vaccinate all of them as soon as possible.
homeless
homeless shelters
vaccinations
COVID-19
Taipei City
Department of Social Welfare
Ko Wen-je

Updated : 2021-06-22 15:50 GMT+08:00

