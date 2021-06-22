Taiwan points finger at China for freeze in cross-strait relations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council Minister Chiu Tai-san (邱太三) on Monday (June 21) urged China to focus on morality rather than strength in its diplomatic endeavors.

Chiu said that Beijing’s oft-repeated phrase "convincing people with strength," which it considers to be a facet of Chinese culture, is not an effective strategy to garner support. Instead, it should try “convincing people through morality, Liberty Times cited the minister as saying.

Chiu pointed out that in 2016, President Tsai had said cross-strait relations can be resumed any time under the preconditions of democracy, reciprocity, peace, and dialogue. However, if Chinese military aircraft and ships continue harassing Taiwan daily and Beijing keeps blocking the nation from participating in international organizations, relations will remain frozen, he said

Chiu said he hopes there will be more people-to-people exchanges but acknowledged it will take longer for relations to thaw given the differences in political systems and values.

Commenting on the recent withdrawal of Taiwanese diplomats from Hong Kong, Chiu said he believes the region’s degree of autonomy is becoming increasingly weak as its elections are controlled by Beijing. He added that he hopes Taiwan and Hong Kong will continue to maintain mutually beneficial economic and cultural relations based on the bilateral agreement signed in 2011.

Regarding the "Three Natural Principles" announced by Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs Office, Chiu said that whether the Hong Kong office in Taiwan can be reopened depends entirely on Beijing and Hong Kong. “If we expect improved relations, then there is no need to add a political framework,” he stated.