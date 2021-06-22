Alexa
Paraguay buys COVID vaccines from Taiwan partner

Vaxxinity to supply 1 million doses once Taiwan approves EUA

  202
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/22 13:37
Paraguay signed a contract to buy 1 million vaccine doses from Taiwan-related Vaxxinity  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Paraguay has signed a contract to buy 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from the American company Vaxxinity, Inc., a partner of Taiwan’s United Biomedical Inc., the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Tuesday (June 22).

As soon as the company obtains the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from Taiwan’s government for its UB-162 vaccine, diplomatic ally Paraguay will be able to acquire and use the shots, CNA reported.

MOFA said that right from the start, it had been encouraging Taiwanese businesses to cooperate with the country’s allies. The ministry welcomed the agreement signed by Paraguay’s Ministry of Health and Social Welfare with the United Biomedical Group, adding it would continue to provide assistance to cooperative ventures.

The contract was signed on June 16, with delivery of the vaccines expected later this summer, according to Vaxxinity. The company said it was completing Phase 2 clinical trials for UB-162 in Taiwan before launching efficacy trials in India.

Earlier reports saw another Taiwanese vaccine producer, Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corporation (MVC), sign an agreement to conduct clinical trials for its COVID-19 vaccine in Paraguay, Taiwan's only diplomatic ally in South America.
