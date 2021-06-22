Taiwan’s TSMC to begin 4 nm risk production in third quarter

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) is planning to begin risk production for its 4 nm (N4) process during the third quarter this year, DigiTimes reported.

The introduction of the 4 nm process technology will allow chipmakers to slightly reduce the size of their 5 nm designs, in addition to taking advantage of more efficient power consumption and performance in 2022, according to Tom’s Hardware. N4 is part of TSMC’s N5 process node, which also includes its N5, N5P, and N5HPC.

The company’s N5 (5 nm) process entered commercial production in the second quarter of 2020. This was followed by a performance-enhanced version of its 5 nm chip — N5P — with a roughly 5 percent increase in speed or 10 percent decrease in power consumption compared to the N5.

TSMC’s 4 nm process is a further improvement over N5, while keeping the same design rules, design infrastructure, SPICE simulation programs, and IPs. N4 uses more EUV lithography tools, which cuts down mask counts, process steps, and costs.

N4 is expected to enter risk production during the third quarter with volume production slated for 2022.

The Taiwanese company is also planning on releasing a 5 nm chip designed for high-performance computing applications. N5HPC is expected to have a 7 percent speed boost compared with N5 and is likely to be ready starting in the second quarter of 2022.