Netherlands adds Taiwan to list of countries with low COVID risk

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Netherlands is planning to include Taiwan on its safe travel list starting on Thursday (June 24), ending the need for arrivals from that country to present a negative COVID-19 test result and undergo quarantine.

Following the European Union's decision to lift travel restrictions on passengers from Taiwan on June 18, the Netherlands decided to include Taiwan on its own list of low-risk countries. On the government website, Taiwan now appears on its list of "Safe countries with low COVID-19 risk."

The Netherlands defines "safe countries" as those in which the risk of contracting COVID-19 is low. According to the website, travelers from such countries will no longer be subject to the EU travel ban, regardless of their nationality or the purpose of their trip.

This means that travelers from Taiwan arriving in the Netherlands will no longer be required to present a negative coronavirus test result or quarantine. Starting Thursday, Taiwan will join 16 other countries outside Europe's Schengen Area that are deemed to be safe.

The only other Asian countries on the list are Israel, Lebanon, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and China. However, arrivals from China will only be afforded these exemptions if "China lifts entry restrictions on European travelers."