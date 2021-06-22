Degrading and voyeuristic exhibition arouses outrage in Shanghai

Organizer OCAT has removed the artwork and closed temporarily for "internal adjustments." (Weibo, OCAT image) Organizer OCAT has removed the artwork and closed temporarily for "internal adjustments." (Weibo, OCAT image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Shanghai’s Contemporary Art Terminal (OCAT) on Friday (June 18) dismantled the controversial artwork “Uglier and Uglier” and apologized to a furious public.

OCAT launched the exhibition “The Circular Impact: Video Art 21” on April 28, aiming to present video art. One of the 21 featured artists, Song Ta (宋拓), presented a piece called “Uglier and Uglier,” which he made by surreptitiously photographing 5,000 female university students and ranking them by beauty, according to Jimu News.

A university student told Global Times she was unaware of the controversy before her visit to the exhibition but would definitely lodge a complaint if she had been photographed secretly.



The work was first shown at the Beijing UCCA Center for Contemporary Art in 2013. The video lasts eight hours and ranks 5,000 women whose faces are fully visible, according to Song’s interview with Vice China.

In response to the public’s ire, Song Ta said in the interview that the artwork was a labor of love which cost him much in the way of time. He referenced the time spent taking photos themselves as well as on sorting them into categories such as beautiful, ugly, forgivably ugly, unforgivably ugly, and so on.

In the same interview, Song declared it was ok to objectify women so long as it was done with a certain level of effort. He also claimed to have let his female assistant do the shooting, as it would be less “perverted.”

The reply aroused fury in netizens, who criticized Song’s work and also accused him of violating the portrait rights of the women, DQ yam reported. People also urged the organizer of OCAT to step down.

OCAT removed Song’s work and apologized on Weibo. The organization said it was in the process of reviewing its artworks and would temporarily close for internal adjustments.