Taiwan posts 34.5% annual growth for May export orders

Basic metals led stellar performance with 95.3% annual growth

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/22 12:08
(Facebook, Port of Kaohsiung photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's May export orders grew 34.5 percent year-on-year despite the surge in the country's COVID-19 infections, according to data released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

The value of the orders totaled NT$52.29 billion (US$1.87 billion), hitting an all-time high for the month. Orders for all seven categories of goods posted year-on-year growth.

Orders for basic metals surged by a staggering 95.3 percent on the back of infrastructure initiatives launched by a host of countries. Machinery, plastics, and chemical goods saw increases of 55.1, 80.7, and 64.1 percent, respectively.

Robust demand for automobile and remote work-related products resulted in increased orders for electronics, which rose 40.3 percent, and chips in particular. Meanwhile, pandemic-driven growth of cell phone and laptop sales pushed up orders for ICT products and optoelectronics, representing 4.2 and 41 percent annual growth, respectively.

Exports in June are estimated to have reached between US$52.5 billion and US$5.4 billion, which would mean yearly growth of between 28.1 and 31.7 percent, Liberty Times quoted the head of the MOEA's Department of Statistics, Huang Yu-ling (黃于玲), as saying.

export orders
export
Taiwan
May

Updated : 2021-06-22 12:46 GMT+08:00

