85 nursing homes across Taiwan have reported 339 COVID cases

Nursing home in Taipei's Shilin District reports 48 COVID cases

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/22 11:53
Seniors in Taiwan 

Seniors in Taiwan  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (June 21) announced that 85 long-term care institutions across Taiwan have reported 339 COVID-19 cases.

At a press conference that afternoon, senior CECC health official Lo Yi-chun (羅一鈞) said 85 long-term care facilities have reported coronavirus cases, with a facility in Taipei's Shilin District recording nearly 50. Out of the cases reported in these homes, 86 were medical workers and 253 were non-workers, such as residents. A total of 157 employees at these institutions have entered quarantine.

Lo said the latest number of confirmed cases in the Shilin District nursing home had reached 48 after the Taipei City Government announced earlier that morning that another patient had tested positive. Of the cases in that nursing home, 32 are residents and 16 are healthcare workers.

According to Lo, three elderly residents of the Shilin facility who had chronic conditions have died since being diagnosed with the virus. He said that the nursing home has been completely evacuated and its residents placed in hospitals or epidemic prevention hotels.
