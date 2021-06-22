People who got 1st AZ dose before May 9 can receive 2nd tomorrow

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Those who have received their first dose of the AstraZeneca (AZ) COVID-19 vaccine will be able to get their second shot starting on Wednesday (June 23).

During a press conference on Friday (June 18), the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced that people who had gotten their first dose of the AZ vaccine prior to May 9 can get the final jab starting on Wednesday (June 23). The CECC stated that 67,000 people received their first dose in Taiwan between April 12 and May 9.

The CECC reminds the public that to ensure vaccination safety, individuals who have previously had an acute allergic reaction after a vaccination or medical injection are recommended to remain at or near the vaccination site for at least 30 minutes. The command center recommends that others stay for at least 15 minutes after getting the jab to facilitate immediate treatment in the case of an adverse event, such as an acute allergic reaction.

The CECC stated that according to data from foreign clinical trials by the World Health Organization (WHO) and medical journal "The Lancet," two doses of the AZ vaccine (with interval of 80 days in between) are 60 percent effective at preventing symptomatic infection. When the interval between the doses is more than 12 weeks, the level of protection reaches 81 percent.

In view of this, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommends that the interval between AZ doses be at least eight weeks and 10 to 12 weeks for a better immune response.

The CECC reminded the public to share their vaccination history with a physician and seek medical treatment as soon as possible if they experience the following symptoms within 28 days after a shot: severe persistent headaches, changes in vision, epilepsy, severe and persistent abdominal pain for over 24 hours, severe chest pain, difficulty breathing, swelling or pain in the lower limbs, spontaneous bleeding, bruising, or purpura. Keeping doctors informed will enable them to clarify the cause as soon as possible and provide appropriate medical treatment.