Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

People who got 1st AZ dose before May 9 can receive 2nd tomorrow

67,000 people who received 1st AZ jab can get 2nd one starting Wednesday

  518
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/22 11:37
Vials of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Vials of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Those who have received their first dose of the AstraZeneca (AZ) COVID-19 vaccine will be able to get their second shot starting on Wednesday (June 23).

During a press conference on Friday (June 18), the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced that people who had gotten their first dose of the AZ vaccine prior to May 9 can get the final jab starting on Wednesday (June 23). The CECC stated that 67,000 people received their first dose in Taiwan between April 12 and May 9.

The CECC reminds the public that to ensure vaccination safety, individuals who have previously had an acute allergic reaction after a vaccination or medical injection are recommended to remain at or near the vaccination site for at least 30 minutes. The command center recommends that others stay for at least 15 minutes after getting the jab to facilitate immediate treatment in the case of an adverse event, such as an acute allergic reaction.

The CECC stated that according to data from foreign clinical trials by the World Health Organization (WHO) and medical journal "The Lancet," two doses of the AZ vaccine (with interval of 80 days in between) are 60 percent effective at preventing symptomatic infection. When the interval between the doses is more than 12 weeks, the level of protection reaches 81 percent.

In view of this, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommends that the interval between AZ doses be at least eight weeks and 10 to 12 weeks for a better immune response.

The CECC reminded the public to share their vaccination history with a physician and seek medical treatment as soon as possible if they experience the following symptoms within 28 days after a shot: severe persistent headaches, changes in vision, epilepsy, severe and persistent abdominal pain for over 24 hours, severe chest pain, difficulty breathing, swelling or pain in the lower limbs, spontaneous bleeding, bruising, or purpura. Keeping doctors informed will enable them to clarify the cause as soon as possible and provide appropriate medical treatment.
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines
AstraZeneca vaccine
AstraZeneca
Covid vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine
coronavirus vaccine
coronavirus vaccines

RELATED ARTICLES

Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
2021/06/21 22:10
Taiwan experts do not recommend mixing AstraZeneca and Moderna
Taiwan experts do not recommend mixing AstraZeneca and Moderna
2021/06/21 21:22
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days
CECC investigating 58 deaths after vaccinations over 3 days
2021/06/21 15:48
Signs on Grand Hotel, Taipei 101 thank US for 2.5 million Moderna jabs
Signs on Grand Hotel, Taipei 101 thank US for 2.5 million Moderna jabs
2021/06/21 10:58
EU loses bid for speedier AstraZeneca vaccine deliveries
EU loses bid for speedier AstraZeneca vaccine deliveries
2021/06/20 06:00

Updated : 2021-06-22 12:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
Chinese executive allegedly blocked Taiwan's purchase of BioNTech vaccines
Taiwan reports 11 deaths, 107 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 11 deaths, 107 local COVID cases
Taiwan dismisses link between 49 deaths and COVID vaccinations
Taiwan dismisses link between 49 deaths and COVID vaccinations
EU differentiates flags of Taiwan and China in travel restriction guidelines
EU differentiates flags of Taiwan and China in travel restriction guidelines
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Taiwan mulls post-quarantine testing for international arrivals to keep Delta COVID variant out
Taiwan mulls post-quarantine testing for international arrivals to keep Delta COVID variant out