President commends diplomats for upholding Taiwan's dignity in Hong Kong

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) praised Taiwanese diplomats returning from Hong Kong for not giving in to China’s “one China” principle.

Diplomatic staff stationed in Hong Kong began flying back to Taiwan Sunday (June 21) following their refusal to sign a Hong Kong government document affirming the existence of “one China” in order to have their visas renewed. Presidential Office spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said on Sunday that the region had set “unreasonable political conditions” for Taiwanese diplomats since July 2018.

Chang said the diplomats have never signed such a document in the past and will never do so in the future. He added that even if conditions change, all operations at the Hong Kong Taiwan representative office will still be centered on protecting the rights and interests of Taiwanese and Hongkongers.

He mentioned that Tsai had thanked the diplomats for their hard work and commended them for upholding Taiwan’s dignity, democracy, and freedom. The president stated that the staffers are not leaving in shame but with their heads held high.

The spokesperson also said that the nation will continue to support Hongkongers in their struggle for democracy and freedom. Taiwan’s humanitarian assistance and other operations in Hong Kong will be carried out in accordance with the law and be adjusted as Hong Kong's political situation changes, he added.

Chang urged like-minded countries to continue following the situation in Hong Kong and supporting its people.