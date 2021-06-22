Pregnant women, over-65s on Taiwan's new priority list for vaccination

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Around 180,000 pregnant women nationwide are now eligible for COVID-19 inoculation.

The health authorities on Monday (June 21) published a new list of priority groups to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. The adjustment followed the U.S. donation of 2.5 million Moderna doses, which the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) hailed as a boost to Taiwan’s vaccine stockpile.

Pregnant women are now listed sixth on the list of 10 eligible groups, joining those over the age of 75. Seniors aged 65 and above are eighth and could soon begin receiving shots, wrote CNA.

Vaccination experts have determined that pregnant women are at elevated risk for severe complications and death if infected with COVID. However, those expecting a child are advised to consult their doctor before getting a shot, said CECC chief and Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中).

As for the selection of jabs, Moderna is reserved for groups one to three and AstraZeneca for groups one to seven, Chen added.

The updated order of vaccination priority is as follows: medical staff, epidemic control personnel, high-risk workers, those embarking on necessary overseas trips, social welfare system employees and those in their care, pregnant women and seniors over 75, those charged with the maintenance of society, seniors ages 65-74; high-risk patients with a chronic or serious illness, and individuals ages 50-64.

The 10 groups account for 14.92 million, or 63.3 percent, of the country's 23.57 million people.