DeGrom lowers ERA to 0.50 as Mets beat Braves 4-2

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/06/22 08:25
Jacob deGrom pitched one-hit ball over five scoreless innings as the Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 4-2 Monday in a doubleheader opener.

DeGrom (7-2) didn’t allow a hit in the seven-inning game until Mets outfielders misplayed a fifth-inning fly ball into a ground-rule double.

Jeff McNeil came off the injured list and singled as a pinch-hitter for deGrom during the fifth, then scored on Dominic Smith’s three-run double.

Seth Lugo and Edwin Díaz finished the two-hitter, with Díaz getting his 15th save.

Kyle Muller (0-1) pitched one-hit ball over four innings in his first big league start.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-06-22 09:45 GMT+08:00

