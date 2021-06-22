Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Gretzky, Nets' Nash co-owners of new pro lacrosse team

By Associated Press
2021/06/22 07:15
Gretzky, Nets' Nash co-owners of new pro lacrosse team

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The National Lacrosse League announced Monday that it's expanding to Las Vegas and hockey great Wayne Gretzky, Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash and team owner Joe Tsai and PGA star Dustin Johnson are co-owners of the new franchise.

“We believe this will be one of the seminal days in NLL history,” commissioner Nick Sakiewicz said in a statement. “The people in this community are going to be in for a treat both on the floor and in the community.”

The name, logo and colors of the new team will be unveiled at a later date. The team is encouraging fans to submit suggestions on its website at www.lasvegaslacrosse.com.

Last season, the indoor box lacrosse league, which was founded in 1986, had 13 franchises, including three in Canada. This year it has added Panther City Lacrosse Club of Fort Worth, Texas. Las Vegas will begin play in 2022, with home games at MGM Resorts International’s Michelob ULTRA Arena inside the Mandalay Bay hotel casino, also home to the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-06-22 08:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwan reports 11 deaths, 107 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 11 deaths, 107 local COVID cases
Taiwan dismisses link between 49 deaths and COVID vaccinations
Taiwan dismisses link between 49 deaths and COVID vaccinations
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
EU differentiates flags of Taiwan and China in travel restriction guidelines
EU differentiates flags of Taiwan and China in travel restriction guidelines
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Taiwan mulls post-quarantine testing for international arrivals to keep Delta COVID variant out
Taiwan mulls post-quarantine testing for international arrivals to keep Delta COVID variant out
2.5 million Moderna jabs on way to Taiwan
2.5 million Moderna jabs on way to Taiwan