Arizona Cardinals rookie LB arrested for reckless driving

By Associated Press
2021/06/22 06:17
PHOENIX (AP) — Zaven Collins, a first-round draft pick by the Arizona Cardinals, was arrested over the weekend for reckless driving and excessive speeding.

Scottsdale police said Monday that Collins was pulled over around 10 a.m. Sunday for allegedly driving 76 mph in a 35 mph zone. Police said Collins was booked and released later in the day.

Collins, a 22-year-old linebacker, was taken by the Cardinals with the 16th overall pick in this year’s draft out of Tulsa. Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury has said he expects Collins to be a big piece of the defense from the opening game, teaming with second-year linebacker Isaiah Simmons to form a youthful core.

Collins signed a reported four-year, $14.7 million contract on June 8 with an $8 million signing bonus.

The Cardinals didn't immediately have comment when contacted on Monday.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

