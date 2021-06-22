Alexa
1 officer hurt, 1 man killed in shooting in Denver suburb

By JAMES ANDERSON and COLLEEN SLEVIN , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/06/22 05:27
DENVER (AP) — Shots fired between two men and police officers at a shopping district in a Denver suburb left one person dead and at least one officer injured, authorities said Monday.

A suspect died at the scene in the city of Arvada and a second suspect was taken to a hospital by ambulance, Detective David Snelling said.

The officer's condition wasn't immediately known, he said.

The shooting occurred in Olde Town Arvada, the city’s downtown district with shops, restaurants, breweries and other businesses. It’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is about 7 miles (10 kilometers) northwest of downtown Denver.

While there are a large number of police vehicles and officers in the area, helicopter footage showed pedestrians walking around a section of street cordoned off by police tape.

Police said a news conference was planned Monday afternoon.

The incident briefly forced the closure of a light rail station in the downtown district.

The shooting comes after a gunman opened fire and killed 10 people in March at a supermarket in Boulder, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Arvada.

Updated : 2021-06-22 06:42 GMT+08:00

