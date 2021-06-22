Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/06/22 04:38
How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Stocks rebounded on Wall Street Monday and clawed back most of their sharp loss from last week.

The S&P 500 snapped higher as the initial jolt passed from the Federal Reserve’s reminder that it will eventually offer less help for markets. Oil producers, banks and other companies that were hit particularly hard last week made the biggest gains.

High-growth tech stocks lagged. Shorter-term yields fell, and longer-term yields rose in another reversal from last week’s initial reaction to the Fed’s saying it may raise rates twice by late 2023.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 58.34 points, or 1.4%, to 4,224.79.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 586.89 points, or 1.8%, to 33,876.97.

The Nasdaq rose 111.10 points, or 0.8%, to 14,141.48.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 48.35 points, or 2.2%, to 2,286.09.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 468.72 points, or 12.5%.

The Dow is up 3,270.49 points, or 10.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,253.20 points, or 9.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 311.24 points, or 15.8%.

Updated : 2021-06-22 06:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwan reports 11 deaths, 107 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 11 deaths, 107 local COVID cases
Taiwan dismisses link between 49 deaths and COVID vaccinations
Taiwan dismisses link between 49 deaths and COVID vaccinations
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
EU differentiates flags of Taiwan and China in travel restriction guidelines
EU differentiates flags of Taiwan and China in travel restriction guidelines
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Taiwan mulls post-quarantine testing for international arrivals to keep Delta COVID variant out
Taiwan mulls post-quarantine testing for international arrivals to keep Delta COVID variant out
2.5 million Moderna jabs on way to Taiwan
2.5 million Moderna jabs on way to Taiwan