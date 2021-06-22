Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Westlake, Lydall rise; Amazon, Nvidia fall

By Associated Press
2021/06/22 04:21
Westlake, Lydall rise; Amazon, Nvidia fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Westlake Chemical Corp., up $2.65 to $93.96.

The ethylene producer is buying Boral's North American building products business for $2.15 billion.

Raven Industries Inc., up $19.03 to $57.65.

CNH Industrial is buying the industrial products maker for about $2.1 billion.

Lydall Inc., up $28.43 to $61.72.

Clearlake Capital-backed Unifrax is buying the engineered products company for about $1.3 billion.

51job Inc., up $1.74 to $76.39.

The China-based human resources services company is being bought by Garnet Faith Limited for about $5.7 billion.

Parsons Corp., up 33 cents to $39.91.

The infrastructure services provider received a $23.5 million contract with the transit authority of L.A. County.

Amazon.com Inc., down $32.94 to $3,453.96.

The internet retail giant started its two-day “Prime Day” sales event.

Bank of America Corp., up 97 cents to $39.75.

Bond yields rose, improving banks' ability to charge higher interest on loans.

Nvidia Corp., down $8.46 to $737.09.

China’s biggest banks promised to refuse to help customers trade Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Updated : 2021-06-22 06:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwan reports 11 deaths, 107 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 11 deaths, 107 local COVID cases
Taiwan dismisses link between 49 deaths and COVID vaccinations
Taiwan dismisses link between 49 deaths and COVID vaccinations
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
EU differentiates flags of Taiwan and China in travel restriction guidelines
EU differentiates flags of Taiwan and China in travel restriction guidelines
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Taiwan mulls post-quarantine testing for international arrivals to keep Delta COVID variant out
Taiwan mulls post-quarantine testing for international arrivals to keep Delta COVID variant out
2.5 million Moderna jabs on way to Taiwan
2.5 million Moderna jabs on way to Taiwan