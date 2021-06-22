New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|154.05
|Up
|2.10
|Jul
|149.05
|153.95
|147.10
|152.35
|Up
|2.45
|Sep
|156.95
|Up
|2.00
|Sep
|150.85
|155.35
|149.05
|154.05
|Up
|2.10
|Dec
|153.85
|158.25
|152.05
|156.95
|Up
|2.00
|Mar
|157.15
|160.90
|154.90
|159.65
|Up
|2.05
|May
|157.90
|162.25
|156.35
|161.05
|Up
|2.05
|Jul
|159.30
|163.20
|157.50
|162.15
|Up
|2.05
|Sep
|158.75
|164.10
|158.75
|163.10
|Up
|2.10
|Dec
|160.00
|165.25
|159.75
|164.25
|Up
|2.05
|Mar
|161.20
|166.30
|160.95
|165.45
|Up
|2.10
|May
|161.70
|166.20
|161.70
|166.20
|Up
|2.15
|Jul
|162.30
|166.80
|162.30
|166.80
|Up
|2.15
|Sep
|167.50
|Up
|2.15
|Dec
|168.20
|Up
|2.20
|Mar
|168.80
|Up
|2.20
|May
|168.80
|Up
|2.20