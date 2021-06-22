Alexa
BC-US--Coffee, US

By Associated Press
2021/06/22 03:19
New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jul 154.05 Up 2.10
Jul 149.05 153.95 147.10 152.35 Up 2.45
Sep 156.95 Up 2.00
Sep 150.85 155.35 149.05 154.05 Up 2.10
Dec 153.85 158.25 152.05 156.95 Up 2.00
Mar 157.15 160.90 154.90 159.65 Up 2.05
May 157.90 162.25 156.35 161.05 Up 2.05
Jul 159.30 163.20 157.50 162.15 Up 2.05
Sep 158.75 164.10 158.75 163.10 Up 2.10
Dec 160.00 165.25 159.75 164.25 Up 2.05
Mar 161.20 166.30 160.95 165.45 Up 2.10
May 161.70 166.20 161.70 166.20 Up 2.15
Jul 162.30 166.80 162.30 166.80 Up 2.15
Sep 167.50 Up 2.15
Dec 168.20 Up 2.20
Mar 168.80 Up 2.20
May 168.80 Up 2.20

Updated : 2021-06-22 05:11 GMT+08:00

