Manning rejoining Giants, working with business, fan roles

By Associated Press
2021/06/22 03:24
FILE - New York Giants NFL football quarterback Eli Manning announces his retirement in East Rutherford, N.J., in this Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, file pho...

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Eli Manning has a new job with the New York Giants.

The two-time Super Bowl MVP is rejoining the organization to work in business opportunities and fan initiatives.

The Giants announced the hiring Monday, roughly 18 months after Manning retired following the 2019 season.

“For 16 seasons, Eli represented and defined what it meant to be a Giant and we are excited for him to join the business side of our front office,” team co-owner and chief executive John Mara said. “Eli is one of the most beloved players in Giants history. We had a mutual interest in him returning to the organization and we’re thrilled to welcome him back.”

Manning, who set most of the Giants passing records, will help with initiatives stretching across business development, marketing and community and corporate relations. He will also collaborate on original content development and fan engagement activations, including a new lifestyle series premiering this fall.

Manning played a Giants-record 236 regular-season games — plus 12 more in the playoffs — without ever missing one because of an injury.

On Sept. 26, Manning will be inducted into the Giants’ Ring of Honor and will have his No. 10 jersey retired during a special halftime ceremony of their game against Atlanta.

___

Updated : 2021-06-22 05:11 GMT+08:00

