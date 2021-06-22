Alexa
Austria beats Ukraine 1-0 to advance at Euro 2020

By KAREL JANICEK , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/06/22 02:01
Austria's Christoph Baumgartner (9) celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group C match between Uk...
Austria's David Alaba, right, watches as Austria's Christoph Baumgartner celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the Euro 2020 soccer cha...
Players of Ukraine huddle prior the start of the Euro 2020 soccer championship group C match between Ukraine and Austria at the National Arena stadium...
Austria's goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann, center, protests during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group C match between Ukraine and Austria at the Natio...
Fans watch the Euro 2020 soccer championship group C match between Ukraine and Austria at the National Arena stadium in Bucharest, Romania, Monday, Ju...
Ukraine's Andriy Yarmolenko, left, and Austria's David Alaba challenge for the ball during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group C match between Ukr...
Ukraine's manager Andriy Shevchenko watches his players during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group C match between Ukraine and Austria at the Nati...
Austria's David Alaba lifts the ball during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group C match between Ukraine and Austria at the National Arena stadium ...
Ukraine's Andriy Yarmolenko, right, and Austria's David Alaba challenge for the ball during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group C match between Uk...

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Christoph Baumgartner put Austria into the knockout stage at the European Championship for the first time by scoring the only goal in his team’s 1-0 victory over Ukraine on Monday.

Baumgartner knocked in a corner from Austria captain David Alaba in the 21st minute, only four minutes after colliding head-to-head with Illia Zabarnyi on the other end of the field.

Baumgartner was then substituted in the 32rd minute, holding his head while leaving the field.

Austria finished second in Group C with six points and will next face Italy in London on Saturday. Ukraine is third with three points and could still qualify for the round of 16 as one of the four best third-place teams.

Alaba played in the middle of a back three in the previous games, but he was at left back in a four-man defensive line on Monday, supporting the attack with well executed crosses and corner kicks from both sides.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

