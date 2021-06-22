Alexa
Armani shows off scar from arm fracture in recent fall

By Associated Press
2021/06/22 01:53
Giorgio Armani, right, and Leo Dell'Orco accept applause at the conclusion of the Giorgio Armani men's Spring Summer 2022 collection, in Milan, Italy,...
MILAN (AP) — Giorgio Armani told reporters on Monday that he spent two weeks in the hospital after fracturing his arm in a fall coming out of a movie theater.

The 86-year-old Italian designer closed Milan Fashion Week with a menswear show in the garden of his original atelier in the center of Milan, in the same building where he lives.

After the runway show, he told reporters he went to the movies 20 days ago — as soon as cinemas reopened after winter restrictions aimed at containing the virus.

Coming out, he said two people were sitting on the stairs of the theater, but his bodyguards didn’t manage to stop him in time.

“I didn’t find the step, and I fell,’’ Armani said. “I have 17 stitches,’’ he added, showing off a long scar on his arm.

“I won’t tell you how painful it was,’’ he added.

Nonetheless, he managed to help prepare for the menswear show as well as an Armani Prive couture collection, which will be shown in Paris later this month.

Armani took his bow at the end of the show on the arm of his long-time collaborator Leo Dell’Orco, who helped him down the stairs to the runway.

“If I am a little uncertain, this is why,’’ he said backstage.

Updated : 2021-06-22 03:41 GMT+08:00

