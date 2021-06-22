Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Woman who shot at police killed by cop at Juneteenth event

By Associated Press
2021/06/22 01:19
Woman who shot at police killed by cop at Juneteenth event

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A 19-year-old Michigan woman died after exchanging gunfire with a police officer who was controlling traffic near a weekend Juneteenth parade, authorities said.

The Flint officer was “fired upon by the lone occupant of a vehicle who drove up to him at the traffic point,” state police said. “Upon taking fire, the officer returned fire, striking the suspect.”

The woman was identified as Briana Sykes, 19, of Flint. No one else was injured Saturday.

A Flint resident, Keith Lewis, said the shooting was shocking on a day that commemorates the end of slavery.

“I was going to come down and get my lawn chair and sit down and really enjoy it. ... Oh, my goodness. All I can do is just pray,” Lewis told WNEM-TV.

Updated : 2021-06-22 03:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwan reports 11 deaths, 107 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 11 deaths, 107 local COVID cases
Taiwan dismisses link between 49 deaths and COVID vaccinations
Taiwan dismisses link between 49 deaths and COVID vaccinations
EU differentiates flags of Taiwan and China in travel restriction guidelines
EU differentiates flags of Taiwan and China in travel restriction guidelines
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
Taiwan mulls post-quarantine testing for international arrivals to keep Delta COVID variant out
Taiwan mulls post-quarantine testing for international arrivals to keep Delta COVID variant out
2.5 million Moderna jabs on way to Taiwan
2.5 million Moderna jabs on way to Taiwan