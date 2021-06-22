Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Albania holds 1st wind power tender to diversify energy base

By Associated Press
2021/06/22 00:29
Albania holds 1st wind power tender to diversify energy base

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania launched a tender Monday for its first onshore wind power program, trying to diversify its water-based energy production.

Albania produces more than 99% of its energy from hydropower, with the main plants located on northern Drini River. That has made the country vulnerable to seasonal changes in hydrology and dependent on expensive, emissions-intensive power imports.

Infrastructure and Energy Minister Belinda Balluku said the Balkan country is trying to minimize its vulnerability to dry years. She invited private companies to offer projects with a capacity of between 10 to 75 MW. Successful bidders will be announced in two years.

The Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs has funded technical assistance for the project and preparation of a report to define zones appropriate for wind power, which cover about 20% of the country’s territory.

Last year Albania also launched two tenders for solar energy projects.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is helping the government in Tirana introduce competitive procurement processes for renewable energy projects.

___

Follow all AP stories on developments related to climate change at https://apnews.com/hub/climate.

Updated : 2021-06-22 02:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwan reports 11 deaths, 107 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 11 deaths, 107 local COVID cases
Taiwan dismisses link between 49 deaths and COVID vaccinations
Taiwan dismisses link between 49 deaths and COVID vaccinations
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
EU differentiates flags of Taiwan and China in travel restriction guidelines
EU differentiates flags of Taiwan and China in travel restriction guidelines
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
2.5 million Moderna jabs on way to Taiwan
2.5 million Moderna jabs on way to Taiwan
Taiwan mulls post-quarantine testing for international arrivals to keep Delta COVID variant out
Taiwan mulls post-quarantine testing for international arrivals to keep Delta COVID variant out