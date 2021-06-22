Alexa
SAG Awards will return in February 2022 with 2-hour show

By Associated Press
2021/06/22 00:18
FILE - Finished Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry on Jan. ...

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Screen Actors Guild Awards are returning to a two-hour format for its 2022 edition, which will air the last weekend in February.

The SAG Awards adopted a one-hour, completely virtual format for this year's show, which saw “Trial of the Chicago 7” crowned the top film ensemble and television acting honors going to the casts of “The Crown” for drama and “Schitt's Creek” for comedy.

The show's Feb. 27 airdate originally belonged to the Oscars, which has pushed its 2022 ceremony back to March 27.

The SAG Awards honor the best performances in television and film and its ensemble award is often a reliable Oscar harbinger, though this year “Nomadland” took home the best picture Academy Award. All SAG Award film winners this year were actors of color, but that feat was not repeated at the Oscars.

Hollywood's 2021 awards season was delayed, and upended, by the coronavirus pandemic. The 2022 season has already been shaken up by NBC's decision not to air the Golden Globe Awards in January due to that organization's response to an LA Times investigation that revealed among its findings that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association had no Black members.

Updated : 2021-06-22 02:08 GMT+08:00

Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwan reports 11 deaths, 107 local COVID cases
Taiwan dismisses link between 49 deaths and COVID vaccinations
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
EU differentiates flags of Taiwan and China in travel restriction guidelines
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
2.5 million Moderna jabs on way to Taiwan
Taiwan mulls post-quarantine testing for international arrivals to keep Delta COVID variant out
