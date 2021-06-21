Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Uruguay fires Copa America staffer after harassment charge

By Associated Press
2021/06/21 23:44
Uruguay fires Copa America staffer after harassment charge

SAO PAULO (AP) — Uruguay's soccer association fired a member of its Copa America staff after reports of a team security guard being arrested for sexually harassing a woman.

The soccer body said in a statement on Monday it made the decision due to the staffer's “reprehensible and unacceptable behavior,” without providing details. It added the person, whom it did not identify, would return to Montevideo and be investigated from there.

The Uruguay team is in the Brazilian city of Cuiaba, where it was playing Chile late Monday at Arena Pantanal.

Chile and Argentina share the lead in Group A with four points after two matches. Uruguay has zero after one match.

CONMEBOL said in a separate statement it received information of a sexual harassment accusation against a member of a team at the Copa America. It added it will cooperate with authorities in the investigation.

Police from the state of Mato Grosso, which includes Cuiaba, did not respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-06-22 02:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwan reports 11 deaths, 107 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 11 deaths, 107 local COVID cases
Taiwan dismisses link between 49 deaths and COVID vaccinations
Taiwan dismisses link between 49 deaths and COVID vaccinations
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
EU differentiates flags of Taiwan and China in travel restriction guidelines
EU differentiates flags of Taiwan and China in travel restriction guidelines
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
2.5 million Moderna jabs on way to Taiwan
2.5 million Moderna jabs on way to Taiwan
Taiwan mulls post-quarantine testing for international arrivals to keep Delta COVID variant out
Taiwan mulls post-quarantine testing for international arrivals to keep Delta COVID variant out