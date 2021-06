Olympic Men's Volleyball Glance

All Times ET

Group A

Country W L Pts Brazil 0 0 0 Egypt 0 0 0 France 0 0 0 Italy 0 0 0 Mexico 0 0 0 United States 0 0 0

Group B

Country W L Pts Argentina 0 0 0 Canada 0 0 0 Cuba 0 0 0 Islamic Rep. of Iran 0 0 0 Poland 0 0 0 Russian Federation 0 0 0

Friday, July 24

Italy vs France 8 p.m.

Brazil vs Mexico 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 25

Poland vs Canada 1:20 a.m.

United States vs Egypt 3:20 a.m.

Russian Federation vs Cuba 6:40 a.m.

Argentina vs Islamic Rep. of Iran 8:40 a.m.

Sunday, July 26

Russian Federation vs Argentina 8 p.m.

France vs Mexico 10 p.m.

Monday, July 27

Italy vs United States 1:20 a.m.

Poland vs Islamic Rep. of Iran 3:20 a.m.

Cuba vs Canada 6:40 a.m.

Brazil vs Egypt 8:40 a.m.

Tuesday, July 28

Islamic Rep. of Iran vs Cuba 8 p.m.

Russian Federation vs Canada 10 p.m.

Wednesday, July 29

Poland vs Argentina 1:20 a.m.

Egypt vs France 3:20 a.m.

Italy vs Mexico 6:40 a.m.

Brazil vs United States 8:40 a.m.

Thursday, July 30

Islamic Rep. of Iran vs Canada 8 p.m.

Argentina vs Cuba 10 p.m.

Friday, July 31

Poland vs Russian Federation 1:20 a.m.

United States vs France 3:20 a.m.

Egypt vs Mexico 6:40 a.m.

Brazil vs Italy 8:40 a.m.

Saturday, August 1

Argentina vs Canada 8 p.m.

United States vs Mexico 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 2

Russian Federation vs Islamic Rep. of Iran 1:20 a.m.

Poland vs Cuba 3:20 a.m.

Italy vs Egypt 6:40 a.m.

Brazil vs France 8:40 a.m.

Monday, August 3

Quarterfinals

Italy vs Poland 8 p.m.

Tuesday, August 4

Quarterfinals

United States vs Argentina 12 a.m.

Mexico vs Russian Federation 4 a.m.

Brazil vs Cuba 8:30 a.m.

Thursday, August 6

Semifinals

Mexico vs Argentina 12 a.m.

Italy vs Brazil 8 a.m.

Saturday, August 8

Bronze Medal

Gold Medal

Mexico vs Brazil 12:30 a.m.

Argentina vs Italy 8:15 a.m.