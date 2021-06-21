Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

WNBA Glance

By Associated Press
2021/06/21 22:10
WNBA Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 8 5 .615
New York 7 6 .538 1
Chicago 7 7 .500
Washington 6 6 .500
Atlanta 5 7 .417
Indiana 1 14 .067 8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 12 2 .857
Las Vegas 10 3 .769
Phoenix 6 7 .462
Dallas 6 7 .462
Minnesota 5 7 .417 6
Los Angeles 5 7 .417 6

___

Sunday's Games

New York 76, Los Angeles 73

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago at New York, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago at New York, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Updated : 2021-06-21 23:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Taiwan's legislature passes foreign talent recruitment bill
Taiwan's legislature passes foreign talent recruitment bill
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwan dismisses link between 49 deaths and COVID vaccinations
Taiwan dismisses link between 49 deaths and COVID vaccinations
Taiwan’s COVID cram school crisis
Taiwan’s COVID cram school crisis
Taiwan reports 11 deaths, 107 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 11 deaths, 107 local COVID cases
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
Taiwanese woman conned by fake 'Keanu Reeves'
2.5 million Moderna jabs on way to Taiwan
2.5 million Moderna jabs on way to Taiwan
Beijing adamant Taiwan must go through China for BioNTech vaccines
Beijing adamant Taiwan must go through China for BioNTech vaccines