American League Glance

By Associated Press
2021/06/21 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 43 29 .597 _
Tampa Bay 43 30 .589 ½
New York 38 33 .535
Toronto 35 35 .500 7
Baltimore 23 48 .324 19½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 43 29 .597 _
Cleveland 39 30 .565
Kansas City 32 38 .457 10
Minnesota 30 41 .423 12½
Detroit 30 42 .417 13
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 43 28 .606 _
Oakland 44 29 .603 _
Seattle 38 36 .514
Los Angeles 36 36 .500
Texas 25 46 .352 18

___

Sunday's Games

Cleveland 2, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Yankees 2, Oakland 1

Toronto 7, Baltimore 4

Houston 8, Chicago White Sox 2

Minnesota 4, Texas 2

Kansas City 7, Boston 3

Seattle 6, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings

Detroit 5, L.A. Angels 3, 10 innings

Monday's Games

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Cincinnati (Miley 6-4) at Minnesota (Ober 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-5) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-7), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 7-2) at Baltimore (López 2-8), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 3-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-3), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 5-4) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Oviedo 0-2) at Detroit (Skubal 4-7), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 2-4) at Miami (Alcantara 4-6), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Morgan 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 9-4), 8:05 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 4-7) at Texas (Lyles 2-5), 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 7-2) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-4), 9:38 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 0-2) at Seattle (Flexen 6-3), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

