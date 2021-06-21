Euro Results

England 1, Croatia 0
Austria 3, North Macedonia 1
Netherlands 3, Ukraine 2
Scotland 0, Czech Republic 2
Poland 1, Slovakia 2
Spain 0, Sweden 0
Hungary 0, Portugal 3
France 1, Germany 0
Finland 0, Russia 1
Turkey 0, Wales 2
Italy 3, Switzerland 0
Ukraine 2, North Macedonia 1
Denmark 1, Belgium 2
Netherlands 2, Austria 0
Sweden 1, Slovakia 0
Croatia 1, Czech Republic 1
England 0, Scotland 0
Hungary 1, France 1
Portugal 2, Germany 4
Spain 1, Poland 1
Switzerland 3, Turkey 1
Italy 1, Wales 0
Ukraine vs. Austria, 12 p.m.
North Macedonia vs. Netherlands, 12 p.m.
Russia vs. Denmark, 3 p.m.
Finland vs. Belgium, 3 p.m.
Czech Republic vs. England, 3 p.m.
Croatia vs. Scotland, 3 p.m.
Sweden vs. Poland, 12 p.m.
Slovakia vs. Spain, 12 p.m.
Portugal vs. France, 3 p.m.
Germany vs. Hungary, 3 p.m.
Wales vs. 2B (Euro) (), 12 p.m.
Italy vs. 2C (Euro) (), 3 p.m.
Netherlands vs. 3D/3E/3F (Euro) (), 12 p.m.
1B (Euro) () vs. 3A/3D/3E/3F (Euro) (), 3 p.m.
2D (Euro) () vs. 2E (Euro) (), 12 p.m.
1F (Euro) () vs. 3A/3B/3C (Euro) (), 3 p.m.
1D (Euro) () vs. 2F (Euro) (), 12 p.m.
1E (Euro) () vs. 3A/3B/3C/3D (Euro) (), 3 p.m.
W41 (Euro) () vs. W42 (Euro) (), 12 p.m.
W39 (Euro) () vs. W37 (), 3 p.m.