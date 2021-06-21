Alexa
Euro Results

By Associated Press
2021/06/21 22:15
International Euro Cup Sunday's Matches

England 1, Croatia 0

Austria 3, North Macedonia 1

Netherlands 3, Ukraine 2

Monday's Matches

Scotland 0, Czech Republic 2

Poland 1, Slovakia 2

Spain 0, Sweden 0

Tuesday's Matches

Hungary 0, Portugal 3

France 1, Germany 0

Wednesday's Matches

Finland 0, Russia 1

Turkey 0, Wales 2

Italy 3, Switzerland 0

Thursday's Matches

Ukraine 2, North Macedonia 1

Denmark 1, Belgium 2

Netherlands 2, Austria 0

Friday's Matches

Sweden 1, Slovakia 0

Croatia 1, Czech Republic 1

England 0, Scotland 0

Saturday's Matches

Hungary 1, France 1

Portugal 2, Germany 4

Spain 1, Poland 1

Sunday's Matches

Switzerland 3, Turkey 1

Italy 1, Wales 0

Monday's Matches

Ukraine vs. Austria, 12 p.m.

North Macedonia vs. Netherlands, 12 p.m.

Russia vs. Denmark, 3 p.m.

Finland vs. Belgium, 3 p.m.

Tuesday's Matches

Czech Republic vs. England, 3 p.m.

Croatia vs. Scotland, 3 p.m.

Wednesday's Matches

Sweden vs. Poland, 12 p.m.

Slovakia vs. Spain, 12 p.m.

Portugal vs. France, 3 p.m.

Germany vs. Hungary, 3 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Wales vs. 2B (Euro) (), 12 p.m.

Italy vs. 2C (Euro) (), 3 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Netherlands vs. 3D/3E/3F (Euro) (), 12 p.m.

1B (Euro) () vs. 3A/3D/3E/3F (Euro) (), 3 p.m.

Monday's Matches

2D (Euro) () vs. 2E (Euro) (), 12 p.m.

1F (Euro) () vs. 3A/3B/3C (Euro) (), 3 p.m.

Tuesday's Matches

1D (Euro) () vs. 2F (Euro) (), 12 p.m.

1E (Euro) () vs. 3A/3B/3C/3D (Euro) (), 3 p.m.

Friday's Matches

W41 (Euro) () vs. W42 (Euro) (), 12 p.m.

W39 (Euro) () vs. W37 (), 3 p.m.

Updated : 2021-06-21 23:05 GMT+08:00

