Rain delays 4th day of final between India and New Zealand

By Associated Press
2021/06/21 20:14
SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Persistent rain continued to disrupt the world test championship final between India and New Zealand as no play was possible before lunch on Monday.

New Zealand was somewhat comfortably placed at 101-2 after fast bowler Kyle Jamiesen’s 5-31 dismissed India for 217 in the first innings on the third day of the rain-affected inaugural WTC final.

The first day was completely washed out while only 64.4 overs could be bowled on the second day.

India’s middle order was rattled by an all-out New Zealand pace attack on Sunday before Devon Conway (54) and Tom Latham (30) provided a solid opening stand of 70 runs.

There is the provision of a reserve day. If the outcome is a draw, the trophy will be shared.

Updated : 2021-06-21 21:32 GMT+08:00

