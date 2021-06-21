Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Crowds gather at Stonehenge for Solstice despite advice

By Associated Press
2021/06/21 20:15
People inside the stone circle during Summer Solstice at Stonehenge, where some people jumped over the fence to enter the stone-circle to watch the su...
A woman kisses one of the standing stones during Summer Solstice at Stonehenge, where some people jumped over the fence to enter the stone-circle to w...
People inside the stone circle during Summer Solstice at Stonehenge, where some people jumped over the fence to enter the stone-circle to watch the su...
Police keep watch as people stand inside the stone circle during Summer Solstice at Stonehenge, where some people jumped over the fence to enter the s...
People inside the stone circle during Summer Solstice at Stonehenge, where some people jumped over the fence to enter the stone-circle to watch the su...
A man touches one of the standing stones during Summer Solstice at Stonehenge, where some people jumped over the fence to enter the stone-circle to wa...
Security keep watch as people stand inside the stone circle during Summer Solstice at Stonehenge, where some people jumped over the fence to enter the...
People view the stones during Summer Solstice at Stonehenge, where some people jumped over the fence to enter the stone-circle to watch the sun rise a...

People inside the stone circle during Summer Solstice at Stonehenge, where some people jumped over the fence to enter the stone-circle to watch the su...

A woman kisses one of the standing stones during Summer Solstice at Stonehenge, where some people jumped over the fence to enter the stone-circle to w...

People inside the stone circle during Summer Solstice at Stonehenge, where some people jumped over the fence to enter the stone-circle to watch the su...

Police keep watch as people stand inside the stone circle during Summer Solstice at Stonehenge, where some people jumped over the fence to enter the s...

People inside the stone circle during Summer Solstice at Stonehenge, where some people jumped over the fence to enter the stone-circle to watch the su...

A man touches one of the standing stones during Summer Solstice at Stonehenge, where some people jumped over the fence to enter the stone-circle to wa...

Security keep watch as people stand inside the stone circle during Summer Solstice at Stonehenge, where some people jumped over the fence to enter the...

People view the stones during Summer Solstice at Stonehenge, where some people jumped over the fence to enter the stone-circle to watch the sun rise a...

LONDON (AP) — Dozens of people have ignored advice not to travel to Stonehenge for the annual summer solstice celebrations, which were cancelled Monday due to coronavirus concerns.

English Heritage, which looks after the Neolithic monument, had planned a live feed of the sunrise at Stonehenge for the second year in a row. But the organization said that program had to be interrupted because of safety concerns after “a number of people have chosen to disregard our request to not travel to the stones this morning.”

Thousands of people who tuned in to watch the sunrise at the stones online ended up watching pre-recorded footage before the live feed returned around 5 a.m.

Video from Britain's PA news agency and elsewhere showed dozens of people gathering inside the stone circle, with some scaling a low fence to climb inside the restricted area to reach the stones. Some were seen dancing and others held a banner that read “Standing for Stonehenge.”

English Heritage said it was “disappointing” to see people “act in a way that put themselves, our staff and the police at risk” during a pandemic.

The summer solstice typically draws tens of thousands of people to the stone circle in southern England to celebrate the longest day of the year.

Wiltshire Police said despite a “minor incursion into the stone circle” early Monday, the solstice weekend was peaceful. One woman in her 50s was arrested in the area on suspicion of drunk and disorderly behavior, the force said.

Updated : 2021-06-21 21:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Taiwan's legislature passes foreign talent recruitment bill
Taiwan's legislature passes foreign talent recruitment bill
Taiwan dismisses link between 49 deaths and COVID vaccinations
Taiwan dismisses link between 49 deaths and COVID vaccinations
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwan’s COVID cram school crisis
Taiwan’s COVID cram school crisis
Taiwan reports 11 deaths, 107 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 11 deaths, 107 local COVID cases
2.5 million Moderna jabs on way to Taiwan
2.5 million Moderna jabs on way to Taiwan
Beijing adamant Taiwan must go through China for BioNTech vaccines
Beijing adamant Taiwan must go through China for BioNTech vaccines
Taiwan reports 20 deaths, 127 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 20 deaths, 127 local COVID cases