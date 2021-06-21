Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Fullon Hotel Taipei, Central to close in September

Pandemic pressures lead to hotel closure

  286
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/21 20:10
Fullon Hotel Taipei, Central to close in September

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Fullon Hotels & Resorts made a public statement on Monday (June 21) that its Fullon Hotel Taipei, Central branch will close in September at the expiration of its lease due to the pandemic, CNA reported.

Fullon Hotels & Resorts said it rented an old office building from Taiwan Sugar Corp. in 2006, spending heavily to convert it into Fullon Hotel Taipei, Central.

The hotel chain said that in the past year and a half, the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a great many lives and destroyed numerous businesses around the world, with the hotel industry among the hardest hit.

The hotel chain pointed out that it struggled through 2020 amid border closures and travel restrictions only to encounter a worse maelstrom in 2021, with the pandemic finally reaching Taiwan and necessitating a Level 3 alert. The cost of the lease eventually became too heavy a burden, which led the company to wind down operations at Fullon Hotel Taipei, Central, one of the chain's two branches in the capital.

However, all other Fullon Hotels & Resorts destinations around Taiwan will continue to operate. The employees of the soon-to-close branch will be reassigned to other branches or enterprises under the parent company, Lih Pao Group, according to the company.

The hotel group added that it plans to build a new hotel near Taipei MRT Yuanshan Station across from the Taipei Expo Park.

Fullon Hotels & Resorts
Fullon Hotel Taipei
Central
Taiwan Sugar Corp.
Lih Pao Group
Taipei MRT Yuanshan Station
Taipei Expo Park

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan Central Bank's 'govcoin' not ready for rollout yet
Taiwan Central Bank's 'govcoin' not ready for rollout yet
2021/06/18 16:29
Queue jumping and Taiwan's rush to vaccinate
Queue jumping and Taiwan's rush to vaccinate
2021/06/12 17:37
US urges China to quit pressure campaign against Taiwan
US urges China to quit pressure campaign against Taiwan
2021/06/12 09:47
N.Korea's Kim calls for boosting military power -KCNA
N.Korea's Kim calls for boosting military power -KCNA
2021/06/12 08:58
Central Taiwan to end water rationing
Central Taiwan to end water rationing
2021/06/06 14:57

Updated : 2021-06-21 21:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Taiwan's legislature passes foreign talent recruitment bill
Taiwan's legislature passes foreign talent recruitment bill
Taiwan dismisses link between 49 deaths and COVID vaccinations
Taiwan dismisses link between 49 deaths and COVID vaccinations
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwan’s COVID cram school crisis
Taiwan’s COVID cram school crisis
Taiwan reports 11 deaths, 107 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 11 deaths, 107 local COVID cases
2.5 million Moderna jabs on way to Taiwan
2.5 million Moderna jabs on way to Taiwan
Beijing adamant Taiwan must go through China for BioNTech vaccines
Beijing adamant Taiwan must go through China for BioNTech vaccines
Taiwan reports 20 deaths, 127 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 20 deaths, 127 local COVID cases