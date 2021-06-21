Alexa
Taiwan revises disease prevention guidelines for migrant workers

New guidelines want employers to give migrant workers more space at work and in living quarters

  177
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/21 17:44
(CECC photo)

(CECC photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Minister of Labor Hsu Ming-chun (許銘春) said on Monday (June 21) that her ministry has revised its guidelines for employers on disease prevention for migrant workers, CNA reported.

During a Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) meeting on Monday, Hsu said the guidelines were revised in response to the infections that occurred at some electronic companies’ dormitories for migrant workers in Miaoli County. The new regulations make it mandatory to socially distance workers, effective immediately.

Migrant workers of different employers should not live on the same floor, and there should be daily health monitoring and tracking of their TOCC (travel history, occupation, contact history, and cluster). Employers should provide isolated spaces for migrant workers whose COVID-19 screening or PCR test results are positive.

Migrant workers should have more living space at work and in their living quarters, they should be helped with shopping, and unnecessary outings should be reduced, CNA reported. When migrants have COVID symptoms, they should be tested as soon as possible and stay in a room on their own before getting their result.

According to the minister, employers who flout the guidelines could be asked to improve the situation within two weeks, or they could be fined between NT$60,000 (US$2,000) and NT$300,000 for violating the Employment Service Act.

If the employer doesn't respond they will have the number of migrant workers they are allowed to hire reduced, or their permit to hire migrant workers could be revoked.

If human resources agencies hired by employers to take care of migrant workers flout disease prevention measures, they will be fined between NT$60,000 and NT$300,000, according to the Employment Service Act.
CECC
migrant workers
TOCC
PCR testing
Employment Service Act
living spaces
public facilities

