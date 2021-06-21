Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant

5 Indonesian migrant workers claimed that they were unaware of ban on indoor dining

  1269
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/21 18:06
(NIA photo)

(NIA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Five Indonesian migrant workers are facing up to NT$300,000 (US$10,746) in fines for eating together at a restaurant in Kaohsiung City last week.

On the evening of June 16, five Indonesians, including four women and one man, gathered together for dinner at an Indonesian restaurant on Nanhua Road in Kaohsiung's Sanmin District. However, a unit of the National Immigration Agency was running spot checks on restaurants for Level 3 alert violators and noticed that the restaurant's lights were still on.

When they looked inside, they found the five Indonesian nationals seated at the same table as they dined together. A translator informed them that that they would each be fined between NT$60,000 and NT$300,000, prompting one of them to lament "the price of friendship is too costly," reported CNA.

5 Indonesian workers face NT$300,000 fine for eating in south Taiwan restaurant
(NIA photo)

After a preliminary investigation, NIA officers found that four of the Indonesians are legally employed at a mask manufacturing factory in Taiwan, while the fifth is the manager of a shop.

The NIA said that because it was a gathering of five people eating inside a restaurant, it was a clear violation of Level 3 restrictions. Officers filed a report for the incident and notified the health department to assess the level of fines to be handed out.

One of the workers said that he thought it would be safe to dine in a restaurant he was familiar with. The workers said that they got together because they had not seen each other in a long time and did not realize they were violating the rules.
Level 3 alert
Level 3 restrictions
migrant workers
foreign migrant workers
Indonesian workers
epidemic prevention
epidemic control

RELATED ARTICLES

51 migrant workers test positive for COVID in Miaoli County over 2 days
51 migrant workers test positive for COVID in Miaoli County over 2 days
2021/06/17 13:15
Expert calls for lowering Taiwan's Level 3 alert to 2.5
Expert calls for lowering Taiwan's Level 3 alert to 2.5
2021/06/16 18:32
Taiwan's R number drops again to 0.46
Taiwan's R number drops again to 0.46
2021/06/16 18:10
Innolux worker tests positive for COVID in Taiwan’s Miaoli
Innolux worker tests positive for COVID in Taiwan’s Miaoli
2021/06/16 12:03
200 more foreign workers could test positive for COVID in Taiwan's Miaoli
200 more foreign workers could test positive for COVID in Taiwan's Miaoli
2021/06/15 18:30

Updated : 2021-06-21 19:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Taiwan's legislature passes foreign talent recruitment bill
Taiwan's legislature passes foreign talent recruitment bill
Taiwan dismisses link between 49 deaths and COVID vaccinations
Taiwan dismisses link between 49 deaths and COVID vaccinations
Taiwan’s COVID cram school crisis
Taiwan’s COVID cram school crisis
Taiwan reports 11 deaths, 107 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 11 deaths, 107 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths
2.5 million Moderna jabs on way to Taiwan
2.5 million Moderna jabs on way to Taiwan
Beijing adamant Taiwan must go through China for BioNTech vaccines
Beijing adamant Taiwan must go through China for BioNTech vaccines
Taiwan reports 20 deaths, 127 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 20 deaths, 127 local COVID cases