The Latest: Denmark has last chance to advance at Euro 2020

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/06/21 15:33
Denmark's captain Simon Kjaer, left, gets touched on the shoulder by Denmark's manager Kasper Hjulmand during a training session at the training groun...

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:

___

Denmark has one more chance to qualify for the round of 16 at the European Championship.

The Danes have lost both of their matches so far at Euro 2020 and have played most of the time without Christian Eriksen after he collapsed on the field against Finland in the opener. He suffered cardiac arrest late in the first half of that game and had to be resuscitated with a defibrillator.

But Denmark can still get enough points to advance from Group B if the team beats Russia in Copenhagen and Belgium tops Finland in St. Petersburg.

Ukraine and Austria will face each other in Bucharest knowing a draw is likely to be enough for both to advance. The Netherlands has already won Group B and North Macedonia has already been eliminated.

The Dutch will take on North Macedonia at the same time in Amsterdam.

Updated : 2021-06-21 16:54 GMT+08:00

