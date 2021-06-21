Alexa
Migrant workers in Taiwan’s Miaoli complain about lousy dorm environment

Workers quarantined amid tech plant clusters upset about food, poor safety conditions

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/21 16:02
Dorm for quarantined migrant workers (Miaoli County Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Migrant workers at the epicenter of the recent tech plant cluster outbreaks have vented their grievances about poor dormitory conditions and ill management.

Hundreds of migrant workers from King Yuan Electronics who were relocated to a centralized quarantine facility have complained about their rights being compromised. At the request of the authorities, the chip-testing firm in Miaoli has implemented mass isolation and COVID-19 screening for its foreign labor community after cluster infections broke out in early June.

Chen Chih-jen (陳智仁), a priest helping with the workers’ settlement, revealed that the rooms were nasty and lacking daily necessities. Some were upset about the food and how their waste was handled, in some cases not cleaned up for up to five days.

Chen also raised the issue of epidemic control rules being overlooked, alleging that people testing positive have been placed in the same rooms as others, adding to transmission risks, UDN quoted him as saying.

In response, the Miaoli County Government said the less-than-satisfactory housing conditions could be due to ill-preparation for the relocation. The labor brokerage responsible for the dorms’ management has been ordered to bolster disinfection and cleaning, while the government said it will ensure that migrant workers are provided with improved meals and that their needs are addressed, wrote CNA.

The migrant worker cluster infections in Miaoli that involved eight companies have been largely brought under control, said Wang Pi-sheng (王必勝), chief of the command post set up for the incident, on Monday (June 21). A total of 471 workers had tested positive, including 400 migrants, reported Heho.
