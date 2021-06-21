Taiwan’s Hualien bans visits to all attractions, issues many tickets to violators

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hualien County police have been busy giving out tickets to people who venture out to closed tourist attractions during the Level 3 pandemic alert, CNA reported.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, Hualien County has prohibited entry into all tourist attractions in the county until June 28, when the alert is set to end.

The Hualien County Police Department said daily patrols have been conducted at all local tourist attractions. So far, 30 tickets have been issued to violators.

Of the 30 violations, 24 happened at Qixingtan Beach, while the rest were spread across Emerald Valley, the Sanzhan River, and the Huide Trail near Taroko National Park, the department said.

Violators will be punished with a fine between NT$3,000 (US$103) and NT$15,000, according to the Communicable Disease Control Act.