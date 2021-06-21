Taiwan reports 75 local COVID cases, 20 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (June 21) reported 75 new local COVID-19 cases, marking the first time the country has recorded less than 100 cases in one day since May 14.

At a press briefing on Monday, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 75 new local coronavirus cases and no imported cases. He also announced 20 deaths, bringing the country's death toll to 569.

Local cases

The latest local cases include 35 men and 40 women between the ages of five and 80, with the dates of symptom onset and testing ranging from June 8 to June 20. Of these cases, 38 were in New Taipei City, 22 in Taipei City, five in Taoyuan City, three in Miaoli County, two each in Keelung City and Taichung City, and one case each in Kaohsiung City, Yunlin County, and Changhua County.

Epidemiological investigations determined that of the 15 cases outside Taipei and New Taipei City, 15 were from known sources. Related investigations are ongoing.

COVID deaths

Chen said the 20 coronavirus-related deaths reported on Monday include 14 men and six women between the ages of 50 and 90. The dates of symptom onset and testing ranged from May 13 to June 16.

The dates of diagnosis ranged between May 16 and June 20, while the dates of death ranged from June 2-20.

Quarantine numbers

Chen pointed out that among the 12,697 cases announced between May 11 and June 19, 7,534 have been released from quarantine. This means the ratio of those released from quarantine has reached 59.3 percent of confirmed cases.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 1,077,415 COVID-19 tests, with 1,061,624 coming back negative. Out of the 14,080 confirmed cases, 1,165 were imported, 12,862 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

A total of 95 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 569 individuals have succumbed to the disease, of whom 562 were local cases.

Of the local deaths, 289 were in New Taipei City, 221 in Taipei City, 18 in Keelung City, 15 in Taoyuan City, eight in Changhua County, four in Taichung City, two each in Yilan County and Hsinchu County, and one each in Taitung County, Yulin County, and Kaohsiung City.