Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taipei Agricultural Products cluster infection explodes to 45 cases

Taipei sets up command post to test, vaccinate 4,300 workers from fruit and vegetables wholesaler

  861
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/21 11:46
Buyers take part in auction at TAPMC on May 26.

Buyers take part in auction at TAPMC on May 26. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A COVID-19 cluster infection involving the Taipei Agricultural Products Marketing Corporation (TAPMC, 臺北農產運銷公司) rocketed to 45 cases on Sunday (June 20).

At a press briefing on Sunday, the Taipei City Department of Economic Development (DED, 台北市政府產業發展局) announced that 20 TAPMC employees, 18 wholesale market workers, and seven dispatch workers had contracted COVID. Out of the 20 employees, nine are not based in Taipei and had traveled to other municipalities such as New Taipei City and Keelung City, where epidemiological investigations are also being carried out.

Wang Pi-sheng (王必勝), head of the Hospital and Social Welfare Administration Commission under the Ministry of Health and Welfare went to TAPMC that day and agreed to a plan drawn up by Taipei City Government to deal with the cluster infection. At 8 a.m. on Monday (June 21), Taipei City Government set up a command post to carry out traffic flow and environmental infection controls, and to rapidly screen personnel.

Also on Monday, Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) said the city has a two-pronged plan to prevent the further spread of the virus among company staff. First, 451 TAMPC employees who have tested negative for the virus will be vaccinated.

Second, those who have not yet been tested will undergo rapid screening and if the results are negative, they will be vaccinated. Huang said that rapid screening and vaccinations will be carried out as swiftly as possible on 4,300 TAPMC employees, wholesale market workers, and dispatch workers.

In addition, Huang said that because TAPMC is a wholesale market for fruits and vegetables in Taipei City and the Greater Taipei area, it will stay open for business. She said that a neighboring vendor has also tested positive for the disease and the city will adjust PCR testing and vaccinations in the area based on the locations of new cases.

Also on Monday, the central government agreed to allocate 10 percent more vaccines to Taipei City to distribute to outbreak hot zones.
cluster infection
cluster infections
TAPMC
local cases
community transmission
COVID-19 cases
Covid cases
coronavirus cases
COVID-19 infections

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports 11 deaths, 107 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 11 deaths, 107 local COVID cases
2021/06/20 14:20
Taiwan reports 20 deaths, 127 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 20 deaths, 127 local COVID cases
2021/06/19 14:37
Taiwan reports 187 local COVID cases, 21 deaths
Taiwan reports 187 local COVID cases, 21 deaths
2021/06/18 14:34
Taiwan reports 175 local COVID cases, 19 deaths
Taiwan reports 175 local COVID cases, 19 deaths
2021/06/17 21:55
51 migrant workers test positive for COVID in Miaoli County over 2 days
51 migrant workers test positive for COVID in Miaoli County over 2 days
2021/06/17 13:15

Updated : 2021-06-21 13:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Taiwan's legislature passes foreign talent recruitment bill
Taiwan's legislature passes foreign talent recruitment bill
Taiwan dismisses link between 49 deaths and COVID vaccinations
Taiwan dismisses link between 49 deaths and COVID vaccinations
Taiwan’s COVID cram school crisis
Taiwan’s COVID cram school crisis
Taiwan reports 11 deaths, 107 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 11 deaths, 107 local COVID cases
2.5 million Moderna jabs on way to Taiwan
2.5 million Moderna jabs on way to Taiwan
Taiwan reports 20 deaths, 127 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 20 deaths, 127 local COVID cases
Beijing adamant Taiwan must go through China for BioNTech vaccines
Beijing adamant Taiwan must go through China for BioNTech vaccines
CECC says Taiwan's mortality rate after AZ shot less than S Korea
CECC says Taiwan's mortality rate after AZ shot less than S Korea