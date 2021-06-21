Alexa
Asus pledges US$1.79 million in electronics for Taiwan COVID relief

Asus surfs wave of soaring demand for laptops due to remote learning and home working

  119
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/21 11:41
(Facebook, Asus photo)

(Facebook, Asus photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan electronics company Asus has pledged NT$50 million (US$1.79 million) of electronics to hospitals and schools in Taiwan to help cope with local coronavirus outbreaks.

The relief includes 350 smart watches and 32 handheld ultrasound scanners for medical institutions, plus 1,000 laptops for schools, disadvantaged families, and after-school tutoring centers, reported CNA.

The company has also donated software products, including cloud computing resources to public and private units nationwide to help them fight the pandemic. Beneficiaries span education, medical centers, and government institutes, as well as academic and research facilities.

Asus is one of the computer manufacturers that have enjoyed a boom in sales due to the spike in local infections that has propelled people to work or take classes remotely since mid-May. Demand for laptops has doubled, and tripled for tablets since late May, according to UDN.

Last month Acer rolled out a new laptop touted as meeting the needs of students taking virtual classes, at the price of just NT$9,900. Stellar sales for the product have prompted the firm to launch a new mini desktop computer amid a rosy sales outlook, wrote Anue.
