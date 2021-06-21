Broker OctaFX partners with PERTIWI for long-term charity distribution

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 21 June 2021 - The fintech company OctaFX joins efforts with humanitarian organisation PERTIWI for a long-term essential products distribution programme — contractually agreed upon for the next two years. This initiative commenced during Ramadan 2021.









A recent partnership launched between the charitable organisation Pertubuhan Tindakan Wanita Islam (PERTIWI) and the global Forex broker OctaFX.





Both partners in this charity initiative agree: children do not choose to be born into poverty, and they deserve to have at the very least basic living conditions.

The first round of this essential products distribution has begun in Petaling Jaya, Selangor Darul Ehsan. This specific programme will take place once a month for the next two years. Each month the initiative will provide 80 families in dire need with essentials and child care products.

PERTIWI president, Datuk Munirah Abdul Hamid, declared, 'we would like to thank OctaFX for this generous donation, making it easier for PERTIWI to continue its essential products programme, helping urban families to get by more smoothly through these challenging times. May God bless all of your kindness. May we emerge from this crisis stronger and united'.

PERTIWI formed in 1967, and among the fund's impressive portfolio is the yearlong campaign for women's rights in Malaysia: the education, nurturing and empowering of women while maintaining their traditional family role. Other programmes include providing medical aid to remote villages and sponsorships for educating foster children and skills training for single mothers.

Some of PERTIWI's social missions and welfare activities include the provision of literacy skills and education awareness seminars.

OctaFX is a global Forex broker that provides online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers a state-of-the-art trading experience to over 7 million trading accounts worldwide. The company is well-known for its prodigious IB program. Regularly engaged in charity activity, the broker takes its social responsibility very seriously by maintaining many partnerships with funds and organisations.

OctaFX has won more than 40 awards since its foundation, including the 'Best ECN Broker 2020' award from World Finance.

