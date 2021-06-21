Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

People over 65, pregnant next in line for vaccinations in Taiwan

US aid significantly increases country’s COVID vaccine stockpile

  491
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/21 09:32
An elderly Taiwanese man receives a shot of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

An elderly Taiwanese man receives a shot of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Individuals aged 65 or above and pregnant women are set to become the next in line for nationwide COVID-19 inoculations in Taiwan.

The Central Epidemic Command Center confirmed on Sunday (June 20) the country’s vaccine supplies received a boost following the donation of 2.5 million Moderna doses by the U.S. Arriving on Sunday evening. The aid has been hailed as exemplifying true friendship.

The CECC is considering adding seniors aged 65 or older as the eighth priority group, while women expecting a child could be listed as eligible, too. The order for the two groups will be discussed this week.

Currently, the first seven priority groups account for 3.55 million people, according to CNA. They include epidemic prevention staff, high-risk workers, those embarking on necessary overseas trips, social welfare system employees, seniors over 75, and those keeping society running.

Municipalities such as Taipei, Tainan, and Chiayi County have expanded the scope of immunization eligibility to people aged 75 or more. Around 1.48 million people in Taiwan have received at least one shot, for a coverage rate of 6.4 percent, CECC said on Sunday.
CECC
COVID
COVID-19
vaccines
vaccination
Taiwan
US

RELATED ARTICLES

EU differentiates flags of Taiwan and China in travel restriction guidelines
EU differentiates flags of Taiwan and China in travel restriction guidelines
2021/06/20 20:11
Taipei opens up vaccination appointments for those over 75 years old
Taipei opens up vaccination appointments for those over 75 years old
2021/06/20 20:02
Taiwan mulls post-quarantine testing for international arrivals to keep Delta COVID variant out
Taiwan mulls post-quarantine testing for international arrivals to keep Delta COVID variant out
2021/06/20 19:18
US donation of 2.5 million Moderna doses arrives in Taiwan
US donation of 2.5 million Moderna doses arrives in Taiwan
2021/06/20 17:46
Taiwanese express tremendous thanks to US for donation of 2.5 million Moderna doses
Taiwanese express tremendous thanks to US for donation of 2.5 million Moderna doses
2021/06/20 16:25

Updated : 2021-06-21 10:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Taiwan's legislature passes foreign talent recruitment bill
Taiwan's legislature passes foreign talent recruitment bill
Taiwan dismisses link between 49 deaths and COVID vaccinations
Taiwan dismisses link between 49 deaths and COVID vaccinations
Taiwan’s COVID cram school crisis
Taiwan’s COVID cram school crisis
2.5 million Moderna jabs on way to Taiwan
2.5 million Moderna jabs on way to Taiwan
Taiwan reports 11 deaths, 107 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 11 deaths, 107 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 20 deaths, 127 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 20 deaths, 127 local COVID cases
Beijing adamant Taiwan must go through China for BioNTech vaccines
Beijing adamant Taiwan must go through China for BioNTech vaccines
CECC says Taiwan's mortality rate after AZ shot less than S Korea
CECC says Taiwan's mortality rate after AZ shot less than S Korea