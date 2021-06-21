People over 65, pregnant next in line for vaccinations in Taiwan

An elderly Taiwanese man receives a shot of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. An elderly Taiwanese man receives a shot of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Individuals aged 65 or above and pregnant women are set to become the next in line for nationwide COVID-19 inoculations in Taiwan.

The Central Epidemic Command Center confirmed on Sunday (June 20) the country’s vaccine supplies received a boost following the donation of 2.5 million Moderna doses by the U.S. Arriving on Sunday evening. The aid has been hailed as exemplifying true friendship.

The CECC is considering adding seniors aged 65 or older as the eighth priority group, while women expecting a child could be listed as eligible, too. The order for the two groups will be discussed this week.

Currently, the first seven priority groups account for 3.55 million people, according to CNA. They include epidemic prevention staff, high-risk workers, those embarking on necessary overseas trips, social welfare system employees, seniors over 75, and those keeping society running.

Municipalities such as Taipei, Tainan, and Chiayi County have expanded the scope of immunization eligibility to people aged 75 or more. Around 1.48 million people in Taiwan have received at least one shot, for a coverage rate of 6.4 percent, CECC said on Sunday.