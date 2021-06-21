Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Chile admits violation of virus protocols at Copa America

By MAURICIO SAVARESE , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/06/21 06:41
Chile admits violation of virus protocols at Copa America

SAO PAULO (AP) — Chile's soccer federation admitted Sunday that members of its Copa America squad had violated the tournament's coronavirus protocols after a "barber” visited the players' hotel in the Brazilian city of Cuiaba.

In a statement, the federation said it “recognizes the violation of the health bubble of the squad participating at Copa America, with the unauthorized entry of a barber who, despite his negative PCR test, should not have made contact with the players."

The soccer body did not give the number or names of the players involved, but said they will be fined.

“We regret what brought us to this situation and we inform that all members of the squad tested negative for the virus on Saturday,” the federation said.

Chile coach Martin Lasarte is expected to speak at a news conference later Sunday.

Chile and Argentina share the lead of Group A with four points after two matches. The Chileans can secure a spot in the knockout stages of the tournament on Monday with a win against Uruguay.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-06-21 07:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Taiwan's legislature passes foreign talent recruitment bill
Taiwan's legislature passes foreign talent recruitment bill
Taiwan’s COVID cram school crisis
Taiwan’s COVID cram school crisis
Taiwan dismisses link between 49 deaths and COVID vaccinations
Taiwan dismisses link between 49 deaths and COVID vaccinations
2.5 million Moderna jabs on way to Taiwan
2.5 million Moderna jabs on way to Taiwan
Taiwan reports 20 deaths, 127 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 20 deaths, 127 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 11 deaths, 107 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 11 deaths, 107 local COVID cases
Beijing adamant Taiwan must go through China for BioNTech vaccines
Beijing adamant Taiwan must go through China for BioNTech vaccines
CECC says Taiwan's mortality rate after AZ shot less than S Korea
CECC says Taiwan's mortality rate after AZ shot less than S Korea